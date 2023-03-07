Get e-Prasad from Bhagandeshwara, Talacauvery temples in Kodagu

March 7, 2023

Madikeri: An e-Prasad initiative has been launched at Sri Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery Temples that are run by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Muzrai) Department.

The Department has tied up with India Post for delivering the prasad from the temples to the devotees. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish gave a start to the initiative yesterday.

The prasadam box contains 100 ml Theertha (holy water) from the Talacauvery Brahmakundike (holy pond), Panchakajjaya from Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala, Kumkum and sandalwood paste.

Devotees can book the prasad on India post website www.indiapost.gov.in or by calling the toll-free number 18002666868. e-Prasad costs Rs. 300. If paid, the e-prasad will be delivered to the doorstep by post and the facility is available all over India.

The prasadam box will be delivered within four to five days of the money being paid. However, the facility is not open for devotees abroad and will be open for devotees who cannot make it to the Temples.

Steps will be taken to increase prasad distribution after devotees’ response, the DC said. Additional DC and Bhagamandala Sri Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery Temple Administrator Dr. Nanjundegowda, Post Office Manager Ramesh Babu, Temple Executive Officer M.S. Dore, Temple Paarupathegara K.T. Ponnanna were present.