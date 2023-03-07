Get e-Prasad from Bhagandeshwara, Talacauvery temples in Kodagu
News

Get e-Prasad from Bhagandeshwara, Talacauvery temples in Kodagu

March 7, 2023

Madikeri: An e-Prasad initiative has been launched at Sri Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery Temples that are run by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Muzrai) Department.

The Department has tied up with India Post for delivering the prasad from the temples to the devotees. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish gave a start to the initiative yesterday.

The prasadam box contains 100 ml Theertha (holy water) from the Talacauvery Brahmakundike (holy pond), Panchakajjaya from Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala, Kumkum and sandalwood paste. 

Devotees can book the prasad on India post website www.indiapost.gov.in or by calling the toll-free number 18002666868. e-Prasad costs Rs. 300. If paid, the e-prasad will be delivered to the doorstep by post and the facility is available all over India.

The prasadam box will be delivered within four to five days of the money being paid. However, the facility is not open for devotees abroad and will be open for devotees who cannot make it to the Temples.

Steps will be taken to increase prasad distribution after devotees’ response, the DC said. Additional DC and Bhagamandala Sri Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery Temple Administrator Dr. Nanjundegowda, Post Office Manager Ramesh Babu, Temple Executive Officer M.S. Dore, Temple Paarupathegara K.T. Ponnanna were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching