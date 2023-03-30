Street vendors avail Rs. 19.84 crore loans under PM SVANidhi Scheme 

March 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has disclosed that a sum of Rs.19.84 crore has been disbursed as loans to street vendors under PM-SVANidhi Scheme in city.

He was speaking after inaugurating a celebration programme of Mysuru City Street Vendors and their families organised jointly by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and Pattana Vyapara Samiti at Kalingarao Auditorium in Dasara Exhibition Grounds premises, on Tuesday.

“During COVID lockdown in 2019, all businesses, shops and industries had to be closed down and they faced severe losses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was selling tea in his earlier days in Ahmedabad Railway Station, knew the hardships faced by the street vendors and with the intention of helping them he implemented PM-SVANidhi Scheme. Registration of Street Vendors began in 2020 under this scheme. Some were sceptical of the scheme and even said that it is of no use. The Union Government deposited Rs.10,000 to bank accounts of registered street vendors which helped them re-start their business and become financially independent.

Repayment of loan up to 95%

“Loan facilities can be availed in three stages under PM-SVANidhi Scheme. In the first phase, a small amount of Rs.10,000 is given and after its systematic repayment, a second loan of Rs. 20,000 will be given and again after full repayment, an increased loan of Rs. 50,000 will be given in third phase. While it is common that the repayment of loans given by the Government is ignored by the beneficiaries, in the case of PM-SVANidhi. About 95% of street vendors in city have repaid their loans,” the MLA added.

“When PM Modi announced Matru Vandana Programme (Maternity Benefit Programme), pregnant women were invited and a programme was organised under the Scheme. So far, 9,200 pregnant women have been given facility under Matru Vandana Scheme and Seemanta function was arranged for them apart from depositing Rs. 5,000 to their bank accounts,” he said.

“Loan amount cheques under PM-SVANidhi Scheme were symbolically presented to some beneficiaries at the function. Prizes were also distributed to winners of sports and cultural contests organised earlier. In addition, ‘Best Food Vendor’ prizes were given to three people from each zone and Pratibha Puraskar for children of 29 street vendors were given on the occasion.

Increase in digital payments

PM-SVANidhi Scheme has resulted in an increase in digital payments in the country. Even street vendors have now opened Jan Dhan Bank Accounts and are doing digital business. In Mysuru city, 17,778 applications were received for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme out of which 14,774 have been sanctioned and 12,284 were given loan from various Banks,” he added.

MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa said that since the implementation of PM-SVANidhi Scheme in Karnataka, MCC has become the second best organisation in the State by sanctioning loans to maximum number of street vendors.

Corporator Chayadevi, ex-Corporator Vidya Urs, Pattana Vyapara Samiti members Bhaskar, Srinivasa Raje Urs, R. Guruswamy, B.S. Ravi, Anita Kumari, B. Basappa, Bharati and others were present. An expo-cum-sale of street vendors’ products and members of Self Help Groups, free health camp for street vendors and their families and cultural programmes was organised on the occasion.

Prior to this, a procession was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises to Dasara Exhibition grounds accompanied folk troupes.