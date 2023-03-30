Miraculous escape for car occupants as huge tree falls on vehicles
News

Miraculous escape for car occupants as huge tree falls on vehicles

March 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three occupants of a car had a miraculous escape when a huge tree, which had become weak, came crashing down damaging two cars which were parked near Marimallappa College on Sita Vilas Road here yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday at about 3.30 pm, there was a light shower, accompanied by moderate winds across the city and coinciding with it, a huge tree fell on a Hyundai Nios (KA-05-N-0114) and Maruti 800 (KA-05-Z-6952) cars, which were parked under the tree. Luckily, three persons, who were seated inside one of the cars, escaped without a scratch.

As the tree fell, small branches, dry leaves and flowers scattered on the road hampering smooth flow of traffic. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff, who reached the spot, cleared the obstacles on the road for smooth flow of vehicles. Meanwhile, the rain, which began in the afternoon, gave breaks in between and there was light drizzle till about 11.30 last night.

