Ballari’s Triveni becomes youngest Mayor in Karnataka at 23

March 30, 2023

BalIari: Twenty-three-year-old D. Triveni of Congress created history by becoming the youngest Mayor in Karnataka, after being elected for the Ballari City Corporation Mayor post here yesterday.

She is the youngest Mayor to be elected in the history of Mayoral polls in Karnataka taking over the record from Tasneem Bano, who at the age of 31 became the Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in 2020. Triveni, who is a Congress Councillor, represents Ward 4 in Ballari City Municipal Corporation. B Janaki, also a Congress Councillor from Ward 33, was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. Triveni, a paramedical graduate, is also the youngest elected member of the Corporation.

She is the daughter of former Mayor Savita Bhaye, the second in her family to hold this position after her mother who was elected as Mayor in 2018 for a one-year term.

The Mayoral posts were reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC). Triveni emerged as the winner bagging 28 votes, while her opponent, Nagarathamma, from BJP could manage only 16 votes in a house with 39 Corporators. However, the BJP did not field its candidate for the Deputy Mayor’s post.