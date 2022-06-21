Rs. 2 crore Yoga Park to come up in city

June 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas said that a Yoga Park costing Rs. 2 crore will soon come up in the city.

Speaking to presspersons after taking part in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Mysore Palace premises here this morning, Ramdas said that the dreams of bringing the PM to the IDY event has been realised with the participation of Modi.

Maintaining that the PM’s visit to the city assumes special significance as it coincided with country’s 75th year of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the 8th anniversary of Modi Government and the 8th IDY, Ramdas asserted that Mysuru has gained worldwide attraction with this event. Thanking the PM for taking part in the IDY, Ramdas said that with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the event passed off smoothly without any hurdles or intervention of nature.

“As suggested by the PM, a Yoga Park will come up at a suitable spot in the city at a cost of Rs.2 crore. This Park will be named after three yoga exponents who have dedicated their entire life promoting yoga,” he said adding that the spot will be identified soon following which the works will be taken up.

When asked to comment on the PM’s pat on his back at Maharaja’s College Grounds yesterday, Ramdas said, “The PM’s hug and pat on my back came totally unexpected; it was a pleasant surprise for me and I too was excited.”

Yoga exhibition

Continuing, Ramdas said that a two-day Yoga exhibition has been organised at Dasara Exhibition Grounds marking IDY, which was inaugurated by PM Modi this morning.

Stating that such an expo is being held for the first time in the country, he said that the expo has cost Rs.7 crore. It will be open from 9 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow, he said and appealed the public to visit the expo without fail as it highly educative of yoga and other nature cure therapies.

Yoga Year

Highlighting the Government’s grand plans for promotion of yoga, Ramdas said that the current year will be celebrated as ‘Yoga Year’ and the Government aims to reach out the benefits of yoga to every household under the concept of ‘Mane Manege Yoga’. The year-long campaign will be held with support from yoga organisations, Government College of Naturopathy and Yoga and other voluntary organisations in the city, he added.

Ramdas further said that one MCC Ward will be identified in the first phase for implementation of the State Government’s ambitious ‘Total Health Programme’, during which widespread health awareness and sensitisation campaigns will be undertaken in all areas of the Ward.

Many return disappointed after failing to enter Palace on time

Meanwhile, a good number of registered participants, who were issued entry pass by the authorities for taking part in the IDY event in Palace premises, were a disappointed lot as they failed to enter the Palace premises on time. However, they had a glimpse of the event by looking through the Palace North Gate and were satisfied at that, it is learnt.

Many participants who spoke to Star of Mysore, said that they were extremely joyous to have taken part in yoga along with Prime Minister Modi. Stating that they were greatly inspired and motivated by the presence of the PM, they asserted that they had vowed to do yoga exercises daily for the sake of their own physical and mental health.