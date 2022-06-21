Today, Mysuru is giving global health directions: PM Modi

June 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “When we start living yoga, Yoga Day becomes a medium to celebrate our health, happiness and peace,” said PM Modi at the Mysore Palace this morning on the occasion of the Eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY).

“Yogic energy, which has been nurtured for centuries by the spiritual centres of India like Mysuru, is today giving direction to global health. Today, Yoga is becoming a basis for global cooperation and is providing a belief of healthy life to mankind,” he said.

The PM said that today Yoga has come out of the households and has spread all over the world and this is a picture of spiritual realisation, and that of natural and shared human consciousness, especially in the last two years of an unprecedented pandemic.

“Yoga has now become a global festival. Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. Therefore, this time the theme of the International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for humanity’,” he said.

The PM remarked that India is celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, the Amrit Mahotsav.

This widespread acceptance of Yoga Day, the Prime Minister said, is the acceptance of that Amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India’s freedom struggle. That is why mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy.

“The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India’s past, India’s diversity, and India’s expansion,” he elaborated.

He also informed about the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

As the Sun apparently moves from the East to the West across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One earth’. “These practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance and cooperation,” he added.