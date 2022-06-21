Bend it like Modi: PM’s perfect Yoga postures

June 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It is widely known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the art of Yoga into the spotlight and there is not a single day when he does not take out the time for Yoga.

This morning, Mysureans had a chance of seeing him performing live with the common crowd at the Mysore Palace. Modi opted for comfort with a dash of style as he wore a white half-sleeved T-shirt, a cream coloured scarf with exquisite artworks with matching tracksuit lowers to perform yoga ‘asanas’.

While many in the crowd, even some politicos and VIPs and the people surrounding him missed certain commands that were being announced based on the Common Yoga Protocol, PM Modi did not miss even a single command and performed the exercises with ease for 45 minutes.

Normally people of his age find it difficult to stretch, turn and bend fully. But Modi performed the exercises as they were being announced from the loudspeakers. Even the timings of the asanas were perfect. While many surrounding him either began the next asana or ended the asana in a hurry.

Though many participants were looking at each other for guidance on posters, Modi was focused and immersed in the exercises, indicating that he has years of practice and expertise in Yoga. It’s very heartening to note that Modi is a devoted Yoga Sadhaka himself and he regularly practices yoga in spite of having such a busy schedule, said a Yoga teacher.

Before the stage programme, the sleuths from the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Police were debating on the exact place from where Modi would perform. Though the exact place had been decided earlier, the discussion was to misguide people who in all likelihood would rush to meet Modi.

Before the PM’s performance, many performers had walked over the mat that was designated for the PM’s performance. But as the PM concluded his address, one AYUSH official walked up to the mat and spread another mat on top of it and this mat had white borders. After his speech, Modi walked straight to the mat and began his performance.

NaMo Yoga: Sidelights

As PM Modi walked after his Yoga performance, many had gathered around the barricades to hold his hand. The PM responded and the crowd erupted with joy.

Seeing the PM with the crowd, many Yoga performers ran towards him with mobile phones for a selfie. ADGP Alok Kumar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and DCP Pradeep Gunti tried hard to control the crowd.

While many SPG and AYUSH officers had made their place for Yoga performances around PM Modi, KSTDC Chairman Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy drew attention as he was the only politico to perform next to the PM.

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan did not get a chance to perform with the PM as none of the Yoga T-shirts fit him. He had even got a Yoga mat from home. Invariably he spent time in the media gallery.

As Modi was walking out, he saw a small boy dressed in Yoga T-shirt and the PM patted his cheek with a smile.

A fan performed ‘sashtanga namaskar’ to Modi and he lay down on the ground with his hands touching the PM’s feet. The SPG sleuths rushed and pushed the fan aside. The angry fan said, “He is our God and no one can come between us.”