Prior instructions, designated parking lots, step-wise checking prevent traffic jams

June 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With elaborate security arrangements in place, prior instructions to general public, designated parking lots for yoga performers, VIPs, VVIPs, officials etc., and step-wise checking of people before allowing them to move further has prevented traffic jams from taking place in city this morning.

As the mass yoga performance in Mysore Palace premises was scheduled at 6.30 am today, yoga performers, who were given identity cards to take part in the mass yoga, began to arrive as early as 2.30 am to the Palace.

With prior instructions given to them, the yoga performers parked their vehicles at J.K. Grounds, Town Hall, Junior Maharaja’s College Grounds and Maharani’s College Grounds and walked their way to the Palace. Buses carrying yoga performers were parked at J.K. Grounds and at Scouts and Guides Grounds and yoga performers came by foot to the Palace.

At the Palace too, various entry gates were there for different category of people such as VIPs, VVIPs, yoga performers, media persons, officials and participants.

City Bus Stand, which is adjacent to Mysore Palace, wore a deserted look this morning as the bus stand was closed and the buses were provided alternate place to park and pick up passengers.

In all, there was not a single traffic jam incident on major city roads and also around Mysore Palace as Traffic Police had put in all preventive measures.