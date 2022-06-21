Royal visit… Modi relishes Kashi Halwa, Mysore Pak at Palace

June 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Royal delicacies of the Mysuru region including the famed Kashi Halwa and the GI-tagged Mysore Pak were served to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breakfast at the Mysore Palace today.

After performing Yoga, the PM, along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the breakfast meeting at the Palace hosted by member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, titular head of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

The breakfast menu comprised Kashi Halwa, Avalakki Upma, Mysore Pak, Mix Fruit, Maddur Vada, Pongal, Bread-Butter, Coconut Chutney, Idly, Sambar, Masala Dosa, Kadlebele Tomato Chutney and Nanjangud Rasabale. The elaborate dishes were served on a big dining table in a silver plate.

Expert chefs from Fern Hill Palace and Regency Villa in Ooty, owned by the royal family, were summoned to the Palace to prepare the breakfast for the VVIPs. Later, the PM was taken around the magnificent structure of the Palace and he was impressed with the architecture.