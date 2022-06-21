PM Modi, CM stress on ‘double engine’ Government

June 21, 2022

‘We have empowered social justice through effective last-mile delivery’

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remotely laid the foundation stone for a coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station that will be developed at a cost of Rs. 480 crore. The event was held at Maharaja College Grounds last evening.

On the occasion, the PM remotely inaugurated the ‘Centre of Excellence’ of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). It is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities for the diagnosis, assessment and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad, MPs Pratap Simha and Sumalatha Ambarish, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda and B. Harshavardhan were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said Karnataka is a State where both the economic and spiritual prosperity of the country are seen together. “Karnataka is a perfect example of how we can realise the resolutions of the 21st century by enriching our ancient culture,” he said.

This land, said the PM, has given many great personalities like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu to the country. Such personalities have contributed significantly to India’s heritage and development.

The Prime Minister said that the ‘double engine’ Government is working with full energy to connect common people with a life of basic amenities and dignity and taking forward the vision of these great personalities.

The Prime Minister recalled that earlier efforts for welfare were limited to a very selected segment. He noted that in the schemes made by his Government in the last 8 years, priority was given to the spirit that they should touch and reach all the sections of the society and also all the sectors.

More than 4.25 crore poor people of Karnataka have been getting free rations for the last more than two years, he added. Under Ayushman Bharat, more than 29 lakh poor patients received free treatment from the State.

The Prime Minister said that in the last 8 years, the Government has empowered social justice through effective last-mile delivery. Through efforts for saturation of welfare schemes, the belief of getting benefits without discrimination and leakage has strengthened among the common citizens of India.

He invited the start-up ecosystem to work for finding solutions to the problems of the Divyang people. The PM noted that in the last 8 years, the Centre has sanctioned about Rs. 70,000 crore for 5,000 kilometres of National Highways in Karnataka. He said that the double engine Government is working to quickly complete the projects for the ease of living of the people.

CM seconds PM Modi: Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence that the double engine Government in the State and at the Centre will once again come to power in 2023 and 2024 and continue to serve the people as the Governments have been doing now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Narendra Modi is a rare PM that the country has seen in the last 75 years. He did not practice power politics but is into politics for the people. This is why he is liked and accepted most as he understands the people and their difficulties,” he said.

For Mysuru, the CM announced that a ‘tourist circuit’ will be launched this year. “Mysuru is on the path of development as railway projects have been launched, the airport expansion is happening and the public healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded. Mysuru is a knowledge hub and the Government is committed to establishing knowledge-based industries here,” he said.