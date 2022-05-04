Cabinet reshuffle or expansion shortly

May 4, 2022

No change in leadership

Bengaluru: Ending rumours about a possible change of leadership, the BJP top brass is said to have decided against replacing Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Bengaluru yesterday, also gave indications that there are no plans for change of leadership. But Shah is said to have hinted at effecting a Cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

Amit Shah returned to Delhi last night winding up his day-long visit after attending a party meet and taking part in some official programmes. Bommai was closetted with Shah for some time at a private hotel and what the two discussed is not known. Later Shah, who was supposed to hold a meeting with top party leaders, cancelled it and left for a programme.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the much awaited Cabinet reshuffle or expansion will take place in a couple of days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his Europe trip.

Amit Shah attended a Basava Jayanthi programme during which he garlanded the statue of Basavanna at Basaveshwara Circle. He later inaugurated Nrupatunga Unitary University and had lunch hosted by the CM. Shah later left for Jindal Nature Cure Centre where his friend and senior RSS leader Seetaram Jindal is undergoing treatment.

In the evening, Shah attended the valedictory of Khelo India and later left for Delhi in a special flight.

In the meantime, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh too has ruled out any leadership change. He termed Basavaraj Bommai as a ‘common man CM’. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa too ruled out leadership change. He said that only a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle may take place in a couple of days.