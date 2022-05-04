Fruits & vegetables agent hacked to death at APMC yard in Bandipalya

May 4, 2022

Business feud suspected; Miscreants disconnect CCTV cameras before committing crime

Mysore/Mysuru: A fruits and vegetables agent at the APMC yard in Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was hacked to death with machetes and other lethal weapons yesterday evening. Police, have suspected business feud behind the murder.

The murdered agent has been identified as M.J. Ravi alias Capsicum Ravi (35), son of Jogi Gowda of Mahadevapura in Srirangapatna taluk. Ravi was residing along with his wife and three children at Helavarahundi village near Bandipalya.

Ravi leaves behind his parents, sister, wife, three children and a host of relatives and friends.

Yesterday evening, Ravi was sitting at his shop, when a group of three to four miscreants barged inside the shop at about 6 pm and brutally attacked Ravi with lethal weapons and struck continuously on his (Ravi) head and neck causing severe injuries resulting in Ravi’s death on the spot.

Before committing the murder, the miscreants had disconnected CCTV cameras installed in four spots. The brutal murder, that too in a busy place which is always bustling with people, has shocked the traders and public.

Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan, Additional SP Shivakumar R. Dandin, Mysuru South Inspector Shashikumar and staff visited the spot. Fingerprint experts were summoned to the spot and the Dog Squad was also pressed into service. The body was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem.

The miscreants, after confirming that Ravi was alone in his shop, attacked and brutally assaulted him with lethal weapons. Though workers and neighbouring shop owners rushed to the aid of Ravi on hearing his screams, the miscreants threatened them with machetes and fled from the spot, it is learnt.

It is learnt that a gang of miscreants had tried to assault Ravi with machetes about three months ago and a complaint was lodged with the Police. According to sources, the Police, based on the information provided by the public, have taken one of the accused into custody, which is to be confirmed by the Police.

Based on the complaint by Ravi’s family members, Mysuru South Police have registered a case against three persons including a rowdy-sheeter.

Post-mortem was conducted at MMC&RI mortuary this morning and the body was handed over to the family members.

Hailing from a middle class family, Ravi had joined the APMC to eke out a living many years ago and had obtained experience about in and out of trading.

Locals said that those who were unable to bear the growth of Ravi may have murdered him, but it is yet to be known about the reason behind Ravi’s murder. Only a thorough investigation by the Police would reveal the motive behind the murder.