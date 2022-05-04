Rains, gusty winds uproot trees, damage electric poles, transformers in Mysuru, Hunsur, Nanjangud

May 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rains accompanied by gusty winds have created havoc in and around Mysuru with reports of trees getting uprooted and damage to electric poles and transformers in Mysuru city, Hunsur and Nanjangud.

Mysuru: Rains accompanied with thunder, lightning and strong winds, which began at about 9 pm yesterday, have uprooted two trees at SBM Colony and Madhuvana Layout in city.

Luckily no injuries or loss of life has been reported.

Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya team-3 members cleared the trees and made way for vehicular movement.

Also, rain water flooded low-lying areas turning the localities into small lakes.

Hunsur: At least 13 electric poles and transformers were damaged, more than 50 arecanut trees were destroyed in lightning, walls of a few houses collapsed and a cow was struck by lightning in Hunsur and surrounding places yesterday due to rains and strong winds.

Rain water entered a few houses at Manjunatha and Saketha Layouts in the town, destroying household articles and food grains. More than 50 arecanut and coconut trees belonging to Venkataramaiah and Raghunath at Chilkunda in Hanagod hobli have been destroyed in lightning causing huge losses to them.

Electric poles and transformers came crashing down as huge trees got uprooted and fell of them at Bilikere,

Zinc sheet roof of a brick kiln has been blown away by strong winds and a few trees have been uprooted on Hunsur-Mysuru Highway disrupting traffic till the trees were cleared from the Highway. About 13 electric poles fell to the ground at Hosa Panjalli in Hanagod hobli.

Meanwhile, roofs of over 10 houses at Pakshirajapura and other places have been blown away and walls of few houses have collapsed. A huge coconut tree fell on the house of one Savitha at Pakshirajapura. Even banana plantations have been damaged by rains and wind.

A cow, belonging to one Jayamma of Bilikere died after it was struck by a lightning.

Nanjangud: A Toyota Qualis vehicle has been damaged, when a huge Peepal tree got uprooted and fell on it on Hullahalli Road near Mahadeshwara Layout, damaging the vehicle. Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours as the tree had fallen across the road.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Police and Forest Department personnel got the tree cleared from the road and made way for smooth flow of traffic.