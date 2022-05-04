Rains, gusty winds uproot trees, damage electric poles, transformers in Mysuru, Hunsur, Nanjangud
News, Top Stories

Rains, gusty winds uproot trees, damage electric poles, transformers in Mysuru, Hunsur, Nanjangud

May 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rains accompanied by gusty winds have created havoc in and around Mysuru with reports of trees getting uprooted and damage to electric poles and transformers in Mysuru city, Hunsur and Nanjangud.

Mysuru: Rains accompanied with thunder, lightning and strong winds, which began at about 9 pm yesterday, have uprooted two trees at SBM Colony and Madhuvana Layout in city.

Luckily no injuries or loss of life has been reported.

Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya team-3 members cleared the trees and made way for vehicular movement.

Also, rain water flooded low-lying areas turning the localities into small lakes.

Hunsur: At least 13 electric poles and transformers were damaged, more than 50 arecanut trees were destroyed in lightning, walls of a few houses collapsed and a cow was struck by lightning in Hunsur and surrounding places yesterday due to rains and strong winds.

Rain water entered a few houses at Manjunatha and Saketha Layouts in the town, destroying household articles and food grains. More than 50 arecanut and coconut trees belonging to Venkataramaiah and Raghunath at Chilkunda in Hanagod hobli have been destroyed in lightning causing huge losses to them.

Electric poles and transformers came crashing down as huge trees got uprooted and fell of them at Bilikere,

Zinc sheet roof of a brick kiln has been blown away by strong winds and a few trees have been uprooted on Hunsur-Mysuru Highway disrupting traffic till the trees were cleared from the Highway. About 13 electric poles fell to the ground at Hosa Panjalli in Hanagod hobli.

READ ALSO  Farmer killed, another injured in bee attack

Meanwhile, roofs of over 10 houses at Pakshirajapura and other places have been blown away and walls of few houses have collapsed. A huge coconut tree fell on the house of one Savitha at Pakshirajapura. Even banana plantations have been damaged by rains and wind.

A cow, belonging to one Jayamma of Bilikere died after it was struck by a lightning.

Nanjangud: A Toyota Qualis vehicle has been damaged, when a huge Peepal tree got uprooted and fell on it on Hullahalli Road near Mahadeshwara Layout, damaging the vehicle. Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours as the tree had fallen across the road.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Police and Forest Department personnel got the tree cleared from the road and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching