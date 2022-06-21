Beneficiaries recall how their lives have changed

June 21, 2022

PM Modi asks two women if they could stitch a kurta and cook for him

Mysore/Mysuru: Interacting with some of the beneficiaries of Central schemes, PM Modi spoke to Pradeep, a resident of Mysuru, who had received medical assistance through Ayushman Bharat. Modi expressed satisfaction that every paisa of the Government is filling people with confidence.

Pradeep, who met with an accident, suffered facial injuries. Due to his financial condition, he could not afford face reconstruction. “I was helpless and the Centre’s Ayushman Scheme helped me regain my facial features,” Pradeep told the PM.

Ambika, a resident of Basappanadoddi in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, had taken a loan under the Govt. of India’s Mudra scheme to set up a tailoring unit. She too told the PM that the scheme had immensely benefited her and improved the condition of her family.

In the course of their conversation with the PM, Modi asked her, “Will you stitch a kurta for me?” Taken aback by the sudden question, Ambika took a while to react but replied, “I will be thrilled to stitch a kurta for you. I will not forget this day as I have met with the country’s Prime Minister.”

Next to be surprised was Yashoda Suresh, a resident of Uddinamalahosur in Mandya’s K.R. Pet taluk. She is the beneficiary of the Prime Minister’s Awas Scheme for housing. Speaking with Yashoda, the PM asked whether she would cook food for him if he came to her house.

She replied, “I was staying in a dilapidated house but thanks to the scheme, I have shifted to the new house. My house has a toilet, electricity and water connection and when guests come, I prepare food for them with ease.”