COVID testing and vaccination drive in K.R. Assembly segment from tomorrow

June 15, 2021

Testing on June 16 & 17, vaccination from June 21

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking the ongoing battle against the deadly COVID -19 pandemic a step forward, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that a two-day massive COVID testing and vaccination drive will be taken out in KR Assembly segment limits, starting from tomorrow (June 16).

Speaking to press persons after holding a meeting with MCC officials on COVID control measures at the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Old Council Hall here yesterday, Ramdas said that the drive will be carried out in association with MCC, Health Department, private Hospitals and several organisations, for which a pilot project has been prepared.

Pointing out that testing will take place on June 16 and 17 during which it has been targeted to conduct COVID test on about 1 lakh people residing in the limits of 19 MCC Wards covering 270 booths in the Assembly segment, he said that registration of names of people for vaccination will be done at the same time.

He further said that the testing drive has been named as ‘Our step towards ensuring your health’ and added that the drive will take place from 10 am to 5 pm on both the days.

Continuing, Ramdas said that out of the 3 lakh people of KR Assembly segment, 80,000 have been vaccinated. “The drive for vaccinating people aged over 18 years in KR Assembly segment will commence from June 21, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration that all persons aged over 18 years will be vaccinated for free from June 21 in phases,” he pointed out and added that June 21 also marks International Day of Yoga.

Stating that three vehicles will be used for COVID testing drive, he said about 400 volunteers, ASHA workers, Health workers, Teachers and others will be part of the drive. Those who test positive during the drive, will be home isolated and given free medicines. Noting that a total of 500 beds have been reserved in different hospitals for COVID care, Ramdas said that a complete health check-up will be undertaken during the drive and if necessary, the patients will be treated at Hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme.

Maintaining that Rs. 600 crore will be spent for purchasing vaccines, the MLA said that apart from voluntary organisations, local Corporators, organisations like Safe Wheels, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), N. Ranga Rao & Sons etc., Hospitals such as Shantaveri Gopala Gowda Hospital, Kamaskhi Hospital, Al-Ansaar Hospital, Panacea Hospital and Aditya Hospital, Nursing Colleges like BGS Nursing College and Raman Nursing College and NCC and NSS volunteers have extended their full co-operation for the drive.

Acting Mayor Anwar Baig, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath, Corporators Shivakumar and B.V. Manjunath, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Bed Management Nodal Officer Dr. P. Ravi, Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr. L. Ravi, Srihari of GSS Foundation, B.S. Prashanth Kumar of Safe Wheels and others were present.