Government announces Rs. 1 lakh relief for BPL families losing bread-winner to COVID

June 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh each to the families of Below Poverty Line (BPL) which loses its bread-winner to Covid-19 pandemic.

This scheme is aimed at helping hundreds of families that have lost its bread-earners to the contagion. This is an extension of two economic relief packages announced by the Government to mitigate problems of Covid-hit people. However, this scheme is limited to one person per family.

The CM said the COVID-19 pandemic has killed earning members, pushing families into extreme financial distress. Keeping this in mind, BPL families that have lost an adult earning member to COVID-19 will be given Rs. 1 lakh as compensation. The scheme is estimated to cost Rs. 200 crore – Rs. 300 crore in addition to the already announced economic relief package worth Rs. 1,850 crore.

“Given our financial situation, we have been able to announce this scheme and this tells us that our situation is better than most States during the pandemic. Nowhere in the country has such a scheme been announced,” Yediyurappa said.

Welcome move

“The compensation announced by the State Government to BPL families is a welcome step. This scheme is going to help thousands of families that have lost its earning member due to Coronavirus. Karnataka is the only State in the country to announce such a scheme. This shows the commitment of Chief Minister Yediyurappa towards people,” said Naveen Kumar, Member, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).