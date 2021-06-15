MCC’s door-to-door COVID testing drive
June 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another exercise to check the spread of COVID, the MCC has launched door-to-door testing by deploying mobile units in all 9 MCC Zonal Offices.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that it is important to trace primary and secondary contacts of COVID positive patients in order to check the spread of the virus. 

He noted that in the past, the primary and secondary contacts had to travel to distant testing centres, which posed a risk as there was every chance of others getting infected during travel. In this backdrop, the MCC has readied mobile units for all the 9 Zones for conducting door-to- door tests, he said.

Each mobile unit will have swab collection staff and a Data Entry Operator. RAT and RT-PCR tests will be conducted depending upon the necessity. The mobile units have not been given a target on the number of tests to be carried out everyday. 

Vaccination tomorrow

The shelterless and destitute persons will be vaccinated near the Indira Canteen in CADA Office premises at 12.30 pm tomorrow (June 16), following which the differently-abled (18+)will be vaccinated at the School for the Blind at Tilkanagar from 10.30 am and  registered street vendors at Town Hall at 3.30 pm.

Mobile Unit Nodal Officers

  • MCC Zones 1 and 8 – Mohan Kumar : 97430 – 13673
  • MCC Zones 2 and 3 – Srikanth : 97399 – 59945
  • MCC Zones 4 and 7 – Sridevi : 81472 – 40348
  • MCC Zone 5 – Arpitha : 95917 – 87335
  • MCC Zone 6 – Maithri : 81057 – 39384
  • MCC Zone 9 – Chetan : 87227 – 75596

