Economically backward people urged to avail COVID relief

June 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya has urged economically backward sections such as tailors, hairdressers, washermen, fishermen and auto drivers, to come forward and avail Government’s COVID relief.

He was speaking after formally launching the distribution of acknowledgements to beneficiaries who applied for the State Government’s one time relief of Rs. 2,000 at a programme organised under the aegis of Jeevadhara Graduates Association, in front of Dr. Rajkumar’s statue at Rajkumar Park in city on Saturday.

Pointing out that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, despite financial constraints, has announced a one-time COVID-19 monetary assistance of Rs. 2,000 to each beneficiary from economically backward sections, Raghu said that it is satisfactory to note that Corona cases was coming down gradually.

Asking the people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he said that the CM is doing everything possible to contain the spread of the pandemic and at the same time balancing the economy.

Noting that Jeevadhara Graduates Association is helping the beneficiaries apply through Seva Sindhu App for seeking relief, Raghu asked the economically backward sections to avail this benefit by producing Aadhaar Card, Bank Passbook, vocational certificate and passport size photograph.

Stating that a helpline has been set up at Dasara Exhibition premises for the purpose, he stressed on the need for everyone to follow COVID guidelines.

State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh and Savita Samaja Hitarakshana Samiti President Ramesh Kumar too spoke.

Corporator M. Satish, Women and Child Welfare Department staff Renuka Raj, Jeevadhara Graduates Association Secretary Varalakshmi, Parisara Jagruthi Vedike President Mahendra Singh Kalappa, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish, BJP leader Saraswathi Prasad, Savita Samaja President Saraswathi Ramesh, leaders Prithvi Singh Chandawat and others took part.