Congress units stage protest against rising fuel prices
News

Congress units stage protest against rising fuel prices

June 15, 2021

Cane growers demand probe into land grabbing case

Mysore/Mysuru: Members and office-bearers of City Congress units staged protests against rising prices of fuel and essential commodities at multiple venues in city yesterday.

Members of Chamaraja constituency Congress Unit, Indira Gandhi and Devaraja Block Congress Units together with Youth Congress workers, headed by former MLA Vasu, staged protest in front of a petrol bunk on KRS Road near Akashvani Circle in Yadavgiri in city. Former Mayor Prakash and other Congress workers were present.

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged protest near a petrol bunk on Dasappa Circle (near Railway Station) and condemned the hike in prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

Members of Chamundeshwari Congress Unit held protest near a petrol bunk in Niveditanagar in city. Chamundeshwari Block Committee President Naganahalli Umashankar and others were present. 

Cane growers demand probe

Members of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, headed by Association State President Kuruburu Shanthakumar, staged protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office yesterday.

Association members shouted slogans and urged the State Government to set up a Committee headed by a retired High Court Judge to probe into the allegations of land grabbing in city.

They also demanded the Government to fix sugarcane Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) at Rs. 3,200 per ton for the year 2021-22 and come to the rescue of distressed farmers by announcing a special loan scheme through Nationalised Banks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching