Congress units stage protest against rising fuel prices

June 15, 2021

Cane growers demand probe into land grabbing case

Mysore/Mysuru: Members and office-bearers of City Congress units staged protests against rising prices of fuel and essential commodities at multiple venues in city yesterday.

Members of Chamaraja constituency Congress Unit, Indira Gandhi and Devaraja Block Congress Units together with Youth Congress workers, headed by former MLA Vasu, staged protest in front of a petrol bunk on KRS Road near Akashvani Circle in Yadavgiri in city. Former Mayor Prakash and other Congress workers were present.

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged protest near a petrol bunk on Dasappa Circle (near Railway Station) and condemned the hike in prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

Members of Chamundeshwari Congress Unit held protest near a petrol bunk in Niveditanagar in city. Chamundeshwari Block Committee President Naganahalli Umashankar and others were present.

Cane growers demand probe

Members of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, headed by Association State President Kuruburu Shanthakumar, staged protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office yesterday.

Association members shouted slogans and urged the State Government to set up a Committee headed by a retired High Court Judge to probe into the allegations of land grabbing in city.

They also demanded the Government to fix sugarcane Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) at Rs. 3,200 per ton for the year 2021-22 and come to the rescue of distressed farmers by announcing a special loan scheme through Nationalised Banks.