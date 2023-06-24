Restore Old Pension Scheme, demand protesters
News

Restore Old Pension Scheme, demand protesters

June 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Employees of various Departments staged a protest demanding the cancellation of New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), near new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office at Siddarthanagar  on June 21.

The protesters took out a rally from old MyMUL Dairy to the DC’s Office and raised slogans to vent their anguish.

The protesters said: “The pension system is in place in the country since 1881, while some changes were made with a few regulations in the year 1935 and also after the country got its independence.

The pension will help in meeting the expenses in retirement life. Hence, irrespective of public or private pension system and other retirement benefits, they should be able to meet the aspirations in the remaining days of life. But the system is being diluted,” the protesters alleged.

The NPS was introduced in the year 2004 for Central Government employees and in 2006 for State Government employees.

By investing in volatile share market, there is no guarantee of getting specific pension under NPS, which is nothing but fatal to retired employees, the protesters alleged further.

A memorandum was submitted by the protesters at DC’s Office later.

Divisional President of South Western Railway Mazdoor Union (SWRMU) S. Somashekar, Divisional Secretary P. Shivaprakash, District President Somegowda, Zonal Secretary Arthur Fernandes and several others took part in the protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching