Suttur Jathra begins

January 16, 2026

MPs inaugurate Exhibition, Agricultural Fair, Cultural Fair, Health Camp and Boat Ride

Nanjangud: The six-day Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jathra Mahotsava, popular as Suttur Jathra, got off to a colourful start at Suttur Sri Kshetra in Nanjangud taluk yesterday. The Jathra concludes on Jan. 20.

The opening of the fair, coinciding with Makara Sankranti festival, began with dignitaries inaugurating the Exhibition, Agricultural Fair (Krishi Mela), Cultural Fair (Samskritika Mela), Health Check-up Camp and Boat Ride, in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Junior Pontiff Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji.

Picture shows the MPs and other dignitaries enjoying the boat ride after the inauguration of Boat Ride at Kapila River in Suttur. [Pics by Vatal Anand]

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, also the Belagavi MP, beat the drums, marking the inauguration of Exhibition, Krishi Mela and Samskritika Mela. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated health check-up camp and Boat Ride at Kapila river in Suttur Sri Kshetra.

Chikkamagalur MLA Thammaiah, MLC K. Shivakumar, MLA A. Bannari from Bhavanisagar, Tamil Nadu and Shilpa Jagadish Shettar, were the chief guests. Athani Gujjina Mutt Seer Sri Shivabasava Swamiji, Uppina Betageri, Moorusavira Virakta Mutt Seer Sri Kumara Virupaksha Swamiji and Amingad Prabhushankar Mutt’s Seer Sri Shankara Rajendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

135 couples enter into wedlock

On the second day of Suttur Jathra today, as many as 135 couples, including three specially-abled couples, belonging to different castes, tied the knot at the Mass Marriage ceremony. Among the couples, highest of 67 were from Mysuru district, followed by 53 from Chamarajanagar, 6 from Mandya and 1 each from Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bengaluru and Ramanagara.

Five couples from neighbouring Tamil Nadu also embraced marital bliss at the Annual Suttur Jathra, according to a press release from Free Mass Marriage Committee Convenor.