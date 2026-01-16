January 16, 2026

Main attraction of Sankranti: Ritual of cattle jumping over burning hay at Siddalingapura off Mysuru – B’luru Highway

Mysore/Mysuru: Sankranti festival that marks the Sun’s northward journey (Uttarayana) ending the dark southern path (Dakshinayana), was celebrated with fervour in Mysuru yesterday. While the womenfolk, including the girl children, wearing new dresses, distributed yellu-bella (mix of sesame and jaggery) to their relatives and near and dear ones, Kichchu Haayisuvudu (ritual of cattle jumping over haystack set on fire) was the highlight of the day, especially at the premises of Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy temple at Siddalingapura, off Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Ahead of dusk, the cattle and livestock were taken to Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy temple premises, with thousands of villagers, tourists and onlookers gathered on either side of service road of the Highway, to watch the evening Makara Sankranti spectacle.

The village priests performed Ganga Puja and offered yede naivedya. Following the conclusion of puja rituals, the priest lit the haystack from Agni Moole.