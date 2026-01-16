Bid to grab 320-acre Govt. land worth Rs. 200 crore: Lokayukta Cops arrest five in Nagamangala

January 16, 2026

Mandya: The Lokayukta sleuths have arrested five persons on charges of attempting to grab 320 acres of Government land and gomala land (land reserved for livestock) in Nagamangala taluk worth Rs. 200 crore.

According to a press release, the Lokayukta Police acted on a public complaint regarding the attempt to grab land and gomalas at H.N. Kavalu, Chikkajataka, Doddajataka, Karadahalli and other villages in Nagamangala taluk.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa filed a suo motu case on Jan. 12 and ordered necessary action. Subsequently, teams of Lokayukta sleuths led by Mandya Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu conducted raids on Jan. 13 at Nagamangala Taluk Office and on the offices and residences of the officials named in the case.

The sleuths arrested Second Division Assistants H.V. Satish and Gurumurthy, Kanthapura Circle Village Assistant S. Yogesh, Shirastedars Ravi Shankar and Umesh. They were produced before the Court and were remanded to judicial custody.

Cops also seized documents where it was found that records had been tampered with, adding the names of new beneficiaries, leaving out old beneficiaries.

Documents seized from car

During raids at Yogesh’s residence, investigators seized a cache of documents, including original records, tilling certificates, memos, and saguvali cheetis (land grant or cultivation certificates), many of which were found concealed inside his car (KA-54-M-4459).

The Lokayukta Police filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Nagamangala Town Police Station under Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 — 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 318 (4) (cheating), 335 (creating false documents), 336 (3) forgery, 340 (2) forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine, 303 (2) theft and 316 (5) criminal breach of trust.

Mandya Dist. Minister assures action against accused

Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who represents Nagamangala Assembly Constituency, said that he had held discussions with Mandya DC and had instructed him to initiate action against those involved.

“I had been receiving complaints about attempts to grab Government lands and gomalas in Nagamangala taluk. The Lokayukta raids have been conducted based on public complaints. I have asked Mandya DC to take severe action against the officials involved,” he said.

“Action will be initiated against the Tahsildar if found to be involved in the case. Instructions have also been given to investigate the involvement of outsiders apart from Government officials,” he added.