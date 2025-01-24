Finally, MCC to restore Heritage Welcome Arches

January 24, 2025

Tenders called to take up works at Rs. 1.2 crore

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is set to take up the restoration works of Welcome Arches that have heritage significance — one near Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace and another near Government Guest House in Nazarbad, at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.2 crore.

Star of Mysore and its sister publication Mysuru Mithra had carried a series of reports on the dilapidated condition of these two arches in the city to draw the attention of local administrative bodies. But still, there was no speedy action on the part of MCC. Now, late but not never, the MCC has decided to take up the restoration works, towards the conservation of heritage structures.

But still, the MCC has to be blamed for neglecting these heritage structures for a long time. The City of Mysuru is known by a sobriquet ‘Heritage City,’ for having numerous heritage structures. But what was ailing these structures is lack of proper maintenance. Though the MCC’s decision to restore these structures is a welcome step towards the conservation of heritage structures, several citizens warn against any sub-standard works, that defeats the very purpose of protecting these heritage structures.

These two welcome arches are over a century old and were built using lime and mortar and bricks, sans any cement. They were artistically built with embossed carvings, the sad state of which can be understood, when anybody makes a closer observation of these arches. The design of these arches was replicated in the arches built on Krishnaraja Boulevard near Hunsur Road Junction in front of the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Maharani’s Science College for Women premises, Irwin Road, KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Member of Mysuru District Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee Prof. N.S. Rangaraju said, no heritage buildings in the city were built using cement, but iron has been used in a smaller proportion.

“The Committee in which, I am also a Member, has been constituted for the survey and study of heritage buildings, under which the survey of the welcome arches, to chalk out plans for their conservation was also conducted,” Prof. Rangaraju added.

The survey was conducted along with MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage C.N. Manjula along with two engineers of MCC. A report pertaining to conservation of heritage buildings has been submitted.

“The welcome arch near Lalitha Mahal Palace has a bunch of five lamps on each of its four pillars built in concrete that will be conserved. It has been recommended in the report to follow the same heritage technology and construction materials, without damaging the designs that signify heritage status. The priority is also given for the road widening,” said Prof. Rangaraju.

In the second stage, it has been recommended to take up restoration works of the arches at the premises of Maharani’s Science College for Women and near Mysuru Central Prisons. Besides, recommendation has been given to install a statue of Kempananjammanni (Vani Vilasa Sannidhana) at the premises of Maharani’s Science College for Women and to involve noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj of city, to carve the statue of Vani Vilasa Sannidhana.

Tenders have been invited and once the tender procedures were completed, the works on restoration of heritage arches will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.2 crore. Previously, a Committee related to conservation had been constituted and survey was conducted. — K.J. Sindhu, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Dev.)