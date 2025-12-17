Renukaswamy murder case trial begins
News

Renukaswamy murder case trial begins

December 17, 2025

Victim’s parents attend in-camera proceedings

Bengaluru: The much-awaited trial in Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan is the accused, began at 57th CCH Court here this noon. The Court had summoned deceased Renukaswamy’s parents Kashinath Shivannagoudar and Rathnaprabha to record their statements in-camera. Following this, the parents arrived in Bengaluru Court from their native Chitradurga this morning, to record their statements.

While prime accused Pavithra Gowda, actor Darshan and other accused appeared through video-conference from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, the other accused were present physically. However, A16 Keshavamurthy and A17 Nikhil Naik were not present for today’s hearing.

Earlier, the Court instructed all others except for the witnesses and advocates related to the case to vacate the Court Hall.

While Senior Advocate C.V. Nagesh appeared for accused Darshan, Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar appeared for the prosecution. 

It may be recalled that all 17 accused in the case had pleaded not guilty during the Court proceedings on Nov. 3, following which the case moved to the trial stage. The 3,991-page charge sheet was filed against Darshan and others, comprising the statement of 231 witnesses.

