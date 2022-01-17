Residents pour out their grievances during MLA Nagendra’s padayatra

January 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Friday took out a padayatra in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) on Friday to hear the grievances of residents.

During the padayatra, some of the residents complained about lack of civic amenities such as road development, underground drainage, storm water drains etc., Nagendra also reviewed the progress of various civil works that have been taken up under the MLAs State’s Finance Commission Grants.

As he traversed through the lanes of the locality, some residents complained about irregular drinking water supply, following which he directed the VVWW authorities to take necessary measures, while a few others sought waiver of Interest on pending water-bill dues.

Some residents complained about drainages overflowing whenever it rained heavily. Alleging that garbage collectors are not visiting the area regularly, they urged the MLA to fix the issue of waste disposal at the earliest, as they are exposed to health hazards.

After hearing the grievances, Nagendra directed the officials to construct a building in 70’x80’site in the premises of the Animal Husbandry Department at Paduvarahalli.

A few residents complained about eve-teasing menace in the locality which has scared college going girl students. Alleging that the menace has continued even after several complaints to the jurisdictional Jayalakshmipuram Police, they sought action against those who indulge in two-wheeler wheeling. Corporators Namratha Ramesh and Chikkavenkatu, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) Mahesh, BJP leaders Somashekar Raju, Nanjappa, Sriram, Auto Manju and others were present.