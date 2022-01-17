No power supply in many parts of city tomorrow

January 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will take up third quarterly maintenance works at 66/11 KV Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre and Doddakere Maidan Power Distribution Centre, power supply will be disrupted tomorrow (Jan. 18) from 10 am to 5 pm in the following areas:

Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre: Siddiquenagar, Sri Shivarathreeshwaranagar, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hanumanthanagar, HUDCO ‘C’ Layout, KSRTC Layout, Industrial ‘B’ Layout, Highway Circle, areas around Star of Mysore, Cauvery Nagar, Belavatha, Sadanahalli, Siddalingapura, K.R. Mill, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Kalasthavadi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Subhashnagar, Kesare 1st and 2nd Stages and surrounding areas.

Doddakere Maidan Power Distribution Centre: Ramanuja Road, Hosabandikeri, JSS Hospital, Agrahara, Basaveshwara Road, surrounding areas of Chamundipuram, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Nazarbad, Ittigegud, surrounding areas of Mysuru Zoo, Government Guest House and surrounding areas, Taluk Office, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri (B.N.) Road, Chamundi Hill, Siddarthanagar, areas around Alanahalli, Giridarshini Layout, surrounding areas of Mysore Palace, Sriharsha Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road and surroundings, Dhanvantri Road and areas around Shivarampet, according to a press release from the CESC Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division.