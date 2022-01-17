No power supply in many parts of city tomorrow
News, Top Stories

No power supply in many parts of city tomorrow

January 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will take up third quarterly maintenance works at 66/11 KV Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre and Doddakere Maidan Power Distribution Centre, power supply will be disrupted tomorrow (Jan. 18) from 10 am to 5 pm in the following areas:

Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre: Siddiquenagar, Sri Shivarathreeshwaranagar, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hanumanthanagar, HUDCO ‘C’ Layout, KSRTC Layout, Industrial ‘B’ Layout, Highway Circle, areas around Star of Mysore, Cauvery Nagar, Belavatha, Sadanahalli, Siddalingapura, K.R. Mill, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Kalasthavadi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Subhashnagar, Kesare 1st and 2nd Stages and surrounding areas.

Doddakere Maidan Power Distribution Centre: Ramanuja Road, Hosabandikeri, JSS Hospital, Agrahara, Basaveshwara Road, surrounding areas of Chamundipuram, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Nazarbad, Ittigegud, surrounding areas of Mysuru Zoo, Government Guest House and surrounding areas, Taluk Office, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri (B.N.) Road, Chamundi Hill, Siddarthanagar, areas around Alanahalli, Giridarshini Layout, surrounding areas of Mysore Palace, Sriharsha Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road and surroundings, Dhanvantri Road and areas around Shivarampet, according to a press release from the CESC Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching