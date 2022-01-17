40 trains run on silent mode

January 17, 2022

Railways can save high speed diesel up to Rs. 70.12 crore per year

Mysore/Mysuru: Often, many people, especially those who stay near the Railway tracks, complain of constant noise whenever a train moves. Now, over 40 trains in the South Western Railway (SWR) are running on silent mode, thanks to technology and there is a literal silence on tracks.

In a new environmental-friendly initiative, the SWR has silenced the noise and also has cut down on its fuel bills by introducing HOG (Head-on-Generation) technology on trains. So far, since 2019, the technology has been implemented in 40 trains and in the coming days, the authorities are planning to include more trains in the HOG technology.

A press note from the SWR stated that for HOG to be adopted, the trains must have Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and are hauled by electric traction. The HOG technology is being implemented in trains to cater the power needs of coaches such as air-conditioning and lighting.

Earlier, two power cars known as End-on-Generators (EOG) housing diesel generators were attached to the trains to generate power for providing air-conditioning and extending lighting in coaches.

In the HOG system, the power supply to electrical equipment in LHB coaches is supplied from HOG-compatible electrical loco by tapping overhead power lines, thereby resulting in huge reduction in consumption of High Speed Diesel (HSD).

Besides saving in high speed diesel, the noise due to operation of diesel generator sets is totally eliminated in the HOG system. Due to the fast pace of electrification, more and more trains will be run with HOG systems in future. In place of power coaches, additional coaches can be attached to trains and additional berths will be available for passengers every day. According to Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR, “Currently, 40 trains are running with the HOG system. The estimated savings on account of reduction in HSD consumption in power cars, by using HOG trains, for the month of December 2021 alone was Rs. 6.93 crore and it is estimated for 2021, it could be in the range of Rs. 70.12 crore.”

SWR trains that have been converted to HOG technology

1. Train No.12028/27 KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express

2. Train No.12608/07 KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express

3. Train No.12609/10 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central Express

4. Train No.12253/54 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur Anga Express

5. Train No.16526/25 KSR Bengaluru – Kanyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Island Express

6. Train No.16593/94 KSR Bengaluru – Nanded – KSR Bengaluru Express

7. Train No.22691/92 KSR Bengaluru – Hazrat Nizamuddin – KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express

8. Train No.12213/14 KSR Bengaluru – Delhi Sarai Rohilla – KSR Bengaluru AC Duronto Express

9. Train No.22677/78 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Superfast Express

10. Train No.12295/96 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur – KSR Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express

11. Train No.16583/84 Yesvantpur – Latur – Yesvantpur Express

12. Train No. 16571/72 Yesvantpur – Bidar -Yesvantpur Express

13. Train No. 12627/28 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Karnataka Express

14. Train No.12658/57 KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Mail

15. Train No. 16547/48 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur – KSR Bengaluru Clone Express

16. Train No.12291/92 Yesvantpur – MGR Chennai Central – Yesvantpur Express

17. Train No. 16502/01 Yesvantpur – Ahmedabad – Yesvantpur Express

18. Train No.12251/52 Yesvantpur – Korba – Yesvantpur Express

19. Train No. 12539/40 Yesvantpur – Lucknow – Yesvantpur Express

20. Train No. 16565/66 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Central – Yesvantpur Express Last four trains (indicated in Sl.No. 19 and 20) were converted to HOG in December 2021.