Residents stage protest against plans for setting up milk booth

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: Strongly opposing the plans for setting up a Nandini milk booth at MUDA ground abutting MysoreOne Centre in Gokulam 3rd Stage, several residents of the locality staged a demonstration this morning in protest against the moves for facilitating business and other commercial activities at the open space.

“Some people have placed a metal unit of milk booth at one portion of the ground for carrying out business. Though the ground is meant only for public use, it is a matter of concern that the plans for setting up the milk booth will pave the way for other shopping and commercial activities at the ground,” they maintained and urged the authorities to remove the booth immediately. It may be mentioned here that the residents had strongly protested against MUDA’s proposed Group Housing Project at the sprawling ground, a couple of years ago.

