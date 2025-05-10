City Bharatanatyam dancer performs in Kashmir
News

City Bharatanatyam dancer performs in Kashmir

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: Adi Guru Shankaracharya Jayanti was celebrated in a grand manner at Shankaracharya Hill, Srinagar, Kashmir, on May 2.

This is the Hill where Adi Guru had meditated. Rudrabhisheka was performed at 4 am by team ‘One India Strong India’ from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

A total of 13 volunteers chanted vedic mantras for establishing peace in Kashmir.

Volunteers also did Mrutyunjay Japa for longevity of soldiers in the wake of the present tense situation in borders. Volunteers prayed for getting back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Sharada Peeth.

This is the 12th year, volunteers have been going to Kashmir on Shankara Jayanti.

Jammu & Kashmir Police Band was played at the programme.

Sadhu Santh from Sunderbani Ashram attended. Swami Vishwathmanand Saraswati from Sunderbani and  Mahamandaleshwar Sri Akshagananandaji from Jammu conducted Satsang.

CRPF, Army and District Administration helped a lot. Several dignitaries participated in Homa.

Dr. Nagalakshmi Nagarajan, Bharatanatyam dancer from Mysuru, performed for a feature depicting the life of Adi Guru Shankaracharya  based on the Kavya Srimad Shankara Digvijayah by Sage Sri Vidyaranya. She presented the episodes ‘Digvijay Chamatkarah and Sri Sharada Pitharohanam.’

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching