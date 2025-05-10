City Bharatanatyam dancer performs in Kashmir

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: Adi Guru Shankaracharya Jayanti was celebrated in a grand manner at Shankaracharya Hill, Srinagar, Kashmir, on May 2.

This is the Hill where Adi Guru had meditated. Rudrabhisheka was performed at 4 am by team ‘One India Strong India’ from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

A total of 13 volunteers chanted vedic mantras for establishing peace in Kashmir.

Volunteers also did Mrutyunjay Japa for longevity of soldiers in the wake of the present tense situation in borders. Volunteers prayed for getting back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Sharada Peeth.

This is the 12th year, volunteers have been going to Kashmir on Shankara Jayanti.

Jammu & Kashmir Police Band was played at the programme.

Sadhu Santh from Sunderbani Ashram attended. Swami Vishwathmanand Saraswati from Sunderbani and Mahamandaleshwar Sri Akshagananandaji from Jammu conducted Satsang.

CRPF, Army and District Administration helped a lot. Several dignitaries participated in Homa.

Dr. Nagalakshmi Nagarajan, Bharatanatyam dancer from Mysuru, performed for a feature depicting the life of Adi Guru Shankaracharya based on the Kavya Srimad Shankara Digvijayah by Sage Sri Vidyaranya. She presented the episodes ‘Digvijay Chamatkarah and Sri Sharada Pitharohanam.’