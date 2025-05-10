CM to inaugurate Golden Jubilee of Mysore Bunts Association tomorrow

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Mysore Bunts Association at Asha Prakash Shetty Bunts Convention Hall in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage here at 10 am tomorrow (May 11).

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Association President T. Prabhakar Shetty said that Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

CM Siddaramaiah will also inaugurate Vinaya and K. Subramanya Rai Bayalu Rangamandira on the occasion, Prabhakar Shetty said adding that District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, former Minister B. Ramanath Rai, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Gurme Suresh Shetty and K. Ashok Rai, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde and other will be the guests of honour.

The event will also feature release of ‘Bunt Swarna Siri 2025’ souvenir by Dr. K. Prakash Shetty, Chairman, MRG Groups, Bengaluru; felicitation of achievers in various fields and cultural programmes — ‘Kshetra Puranamanjari’ and ‘Devi Mahatme’ Yakshagana performance.

Noting that the Mysore Bunts Association was founded in 1975, Shetty said that initially the ‘Bunts Club of Mysore’ was formed in 1974 with 25 members and later renamed as Mysore Bunts Association. Currently, the Association has over 550 members.

Association Hon. Secretary M. Nandappa Shetty, office-bearers Dr. Srinivas Shetty, Vedant Shetty and P. Tukaram Rai were present at the press meet.