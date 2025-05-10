Special puja to empower soldiers, country’s victory

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and City BJP President L. Nagendra offered a special puja at Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in Mysore Palace North Gate yesterday, praying for the victory of the country in the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The duo recited Hanuman Chalisa and broke coconut, invoking the blessings of the deity to empower the soldiers and destruction of evil forces. They raised slogans praying for the blessings of Lord Rama and the strength of Lord Hanuman to the army personnel.

Speaking to media persons, Yaduveer said if taken into account the prevailing situation, war seems to be imminent. Across the country, several people are praying for our soldiers. During the time of war, all the operations should be executed successfully and the Indian border should be secured along with the whole of countrymen.

BJP leaders Giridhar, B.V. Manjunath, Rakesh, Kiran Gowda, Dr. H.V. Shushruth Gowda, B.M. Raghu, Dinesh, Subbaiah, Somashekar Raj, Ashok, Jayanna and Yogesh were present.