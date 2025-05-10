RPF takes out Flag March at City Railway Station

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Home Guards conducted a Flag March at the City Railway Station yesterday, in the wake of escalation between India and Pakistan at the border.

In the Flag March, led by RPF Inspector Dinesh Kumar, the RPF personnel donning bullet proof jacket and shield, along with dog squad and staff, took out the march in all the six platforms of the railway station and searched station area, parcel office and footover bridge (FOB).

India has launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the massacre of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir. In a counter attack, Pakistan is also conducting several raids, but India has succeeded in facing them effectively. In this wake, the Flag March was taken out in the railway station to send a message loud and clear to the people that ‘We are with you and ready to face any situation.

RPF Sub-Inspector S.P. Harish and other personnel were present.