Operation Abhyas at Palace this evening

May 10, 2025

Rehearsal simulates wartime scenarios – bomb attack, rescue, crisis management

Mysuru: A civil defence Mock Drill ‘Operation Abhyas’ will be conducted today (May 10) at Mysore Palace premises, with a preparatory exercise held last evening. A similar drill is scheduled for tomorrow (May 11) at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district.

In light of the tense situation between India and Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has issued directives to conduct such preparedness exercises. As per the directive, Mysuru Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju is overseeing the drill.

Multiple departments participated in the exercise, including the Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Health Department, Home Guards, Mysuru City Corporation and Mysore Airport security personnel.

The simulated emergency scenario began with reports of suspicious helicopters flying over the Mysore Palace, followed by alerts of bombs planted within the premises. Once the emergency message was received from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, bomb disposal squads, canine units, firefighters, Police and medical teams were swiftly deployed for a coordinated rescue operation.

Checks beyond Palace

Security efforts were not confined to Palace alone. Teams extended their inspections to major transport hubs and public spaces — including bus and railway stations, airport, markets, malls and key tourist destinations — where bomb squads and sniffer dogs conducted intensive searches.

The drill also simulated wartime conditions, focusing on evacuating civilians to safer zones and implementing civil defence protocols. Before the exercise, a strategy meeting was held at the Mysore Palace Board conference hall to outline departmental responsibilities and response procedures during the mock emergency.

The drill included a live simulation of rescue operations activated by emergency sirens. Officials practised emergency response techniques such as heightened security screening, on-the-spot medical aid, evacuation drills and search-and-rescue operations under simulated blackout conditions — a tactic used to obscure locations during crises.

Temporary medical tents were set up to treat injured civilians, while ambulances remained on standby. Teams also rehearsed extinguishing fires, clearing debris from collapsed structures and rescuing those trapped underneath.

District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, DCPs M. Muthuraju and Sundar Raj, ACP Sneharaj, Chamundi Commandos, Panther Commandos, City Armed Reserve Police, Fire and Emergency Service officers, medical teams and MCC staff.