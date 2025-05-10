Karnataka sleeper cells, modules under watch

May 10, 2025

Bengaluru: Amid fears of a war-like situation at the border, concerns have intensified over the possible activation of sleeper cells operating within the State.

Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert, with strict directives issued to monitor individuals and groups previously linked to terrorist activities. Authorities are particularly vigilant, as there is intelligence suggesting that these dormant networks may attempt to exploit the current geopolitical unrest.

In the past, several persons suspected of terrorist links were arrested across Karnataka, although some were later released due to a lack of evidence and under political pressure. However, the Home Department is apprehensive that certain criminal elements still lodged in prisons may try to reactivate their external networks.

The Home Department has directed both the Police and intelligence agencies to intensify surveillance and closely monitor the activities of suspected sleeper cells. It has called for proactive intelligence gathering and round-the-clock monitoring of individuals with a history of subversive activity.

District Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ramp up intelligence efforts at the local level. They are to maintain continuous observation of suspicious elements and regularly update Central and State intelligence wings with relevant inputs.