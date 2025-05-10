Centre asks States to enforce heightened security measures
News

Centre asks States to enforce heightened security measures

May 10, 2025

Bengaluru: In light of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border following recent military confrontations, the Central Government has directed all States, including Karnataka, to implement heightened security measures to ensure national preparedness.

Acting under Article 352 of the Indian Constitution, the Union Government has issued an official directive to the Chief Secretaries, detailing the special protocols to be enforced during this period of alert.

Although Article 352 provides the Centre with powers to declare a national emergency, the current invocation is precautionary and does not interfere with State governance. The Centre seeks to ensure that national security remains under its exclusive authority during this sensitive time.

Financial controls, strategic infrastructure

As part of the enhanced measures, the Centre has placed strict controls on large financial transactions. Banks have been directed to obtain prior approval before processing any major deposits, transfers or withdrawals.

The Intelligence Department has further instructed States to enforce these restrictions rigorously, leaving no room for exceptions.

Security has been significantly tightened around key defence and infrastructural installations. Instructions have been issued to increase precautionary measures at airports, scientific research centres, satellite communication hubs, reservoirs, hydroelectric and thermal power stations, and foreign diplomatic missions.

Local district administration offices have also been placed under additional protective watch. In urban zones, added security has been enforced around software companies, petroleum and natural gas installations, pipeline junctions, malls, luxury hotels, large residential buildings, industrial units and places of worship. These areas are being closely monitored as potential soft targets.

READ ALSO  Alleging ‘financial injustice’ to Karnataka: CM leads ‘Chalo Delhi’

Surveillance on high-risk individuals

Security agencies have been tasked with the surveillance of individuals known for anti-social behaviour, those previously convicted in terrorist cases and persons linked to bomb-making or explosive-related activities.

The Centre has directed States to keep a close watch on factories producing explosives and detonators. Radical groups and fringe organisations suspected of spreading fear or attempting to destabilise society are under strict scrutiny.

The Government has called for strict legal action against anyone indulging in anti-national acts such as delivering hate speeches, chanting seditious slogans or promoting terrorist ideologies via social media platforms.

Online misinformation campaigns are also under the scanner, with authorities asked to investigate the movements and locations of unfamiliar or suspicious individuals in cities and towns.

Public advisory

Citizens have been urged to remain calm but alert. They are advised to maintain emergency essentials such as a modest cash reserve, fully-fuelled vehicles, required medicines, blankets, charged mobile phones, and safe storage of critical personal documents.

These steps, the Government says, are necessary to ensure public safety and readiness in the event of a crisis. Commanding officers of all security units have been instructed to ensure that their personnel are fully briefed and prepared.

Wireless communication systems, computers and transport vehicles must be kept in working condition. Arms and ammunition should be maintained in a state of operational readiness following instructions from Central intelligence agencies.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching