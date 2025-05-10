Centre asks States to enforce heightened security measures

May 10, 2025

Bengaluru: In light of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border following recent military confrontations, the Central Government has directed all States, including Karnataka, to implement heightened security measures to ensure national preparedness.

Acting under Article 352 of the Indian Constitution, the Union Government has issued an official directive to the Chief Secretaries, detailing the special protocols to be enforced during this period of alert.

Although Article 352 provides the Centre with powers to declare a national emergency, the current invocation is precautionary and does not interfere with State governance. The Centre seeks to ensure that national security remains under its exclusive authority during this sensitive time.

Financial controls, strategic infrastructure

As part of the enhanced measures, the Centre has placed strict controls on large financial transactions. Banks have been directed to obtain prior approval before processing any major deposits, transfers or withdrawals.

The Intelligence Department has further instructed States to enforce these restrictions rigorously, leaving no room for exceptions.

Security has been significantly tightened around key defence and infrastructural installations. Instructions have been issued to increase precautionary measures at airports, scientific research centres, satellite communication hubs, reservoirs, hydroelectric and thermal power stations, and foreign diplomatic missions.

Local district administration offices have also been placed under additional protective watch. In urban zones, added security has been enforced around software companies, petroleum and natural gas installations, pipeline junctions, malls, luxury hotels, large residential buildings, industrial units and places of worship. These areas are being closely monitored as potential soft targets.

Surveillance on high-risk individuals

Security agencies have been tasked with the surveillance of individuals known for anti-social behaviour, those previously convicted in terrorist cases and persons linked to bomb-making or explosive-related activities.

The Centre has directed States to keep a close watch on factories producing explosives and detonators. Radical groups and fringe organisations suspected of spreading fear or attempting to destabilise society are under strict scrutiny.

The Government has called for strict legal action against anyone indulging in anti-national acts such as delivering hate speeches, chanting seditious slogans or promoting terrorist ideologies via social media platforms.

Online misinformation campaigns are also under the scanner, with authorities asked to investigate the movements and locations of unfamiliar or suspicious individuals in cities and towns.

Public advisory

Citizens have been urged to remain calm but alert. They are advised to maintain emergency essentials such as a modest cash reserve, fully-fuelled vehicles, required medicines, blankets, charged mobile phones, and safe storage of critical personal documents.

These steps, the Government says, are necessary to ensure public safety and readiness in the event of a crisis. Commanding officers of all security units have been instructed to ensure that their personnel are fully briefed and prepared.

Wireless communication systems, computers and transport vehicles must be kept in working condition. Arms and ammunition should be maintained in a state of operational readiness following instructions from Central intelligence agencies.