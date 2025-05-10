Rowdy-sheeters rounded up in night-long Police Operation
News

Rowdy-sheeters rounded up in night-long Police Operation

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: In response to mounting security concerns and potential threat by anti-social elements amid a broader conflict scenario, the Mysuru City Police conducted a night-long crackdown on individuals with criminal past.

Officers from all Police Stations in city limits jointly rounded up 60 rowdy-sheeters and brought them to Hebbal Police Station early today. The Police Operation follows heightened tensions between India and Pak.

While no lethal weapons were found during raids on the homes of rowdy elements, the Police thoroughly assessed their activities, sources of income and social circles. The operation was carried out with Court permission and given the prevailing sensitive atmosphere, including dissent over the Waqf Amendment Act and the upcoming Dasara festival.

The detained individuals were made to sign written undertakings pledging not to misuse the prevailing situation to incite communal disharmony or exploit religious sentiments.

Further, the Police warned of stern legal action against anyone attempting to create unrest by circulating fake videos of violence or arson, falsely claiming they depict incidents from Mysuru city or district.

Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraju (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic) issued the warning, stressing the importance of sharing only verified and factual information. They said the Police’s social media monitoring team is actively tracking misinformation and those spreading false content will face stringent legal consequences.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching