Rowdy-sheeters rounded up in night-long Police Operation

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: In response to mounting security concerns and potential threat by anti-social elements amid a broader conflict scenario, the Mysuru City Police conducted a night-long crackdown on individuals with criminal past.

Officers from all Police Stations in city limits jointly rounded up 60 rowdy-sheeters and brought them to Hebbal Police Station early today. The Police Operation follows heightened tensions between India and Pak.

While no lethal weapons were found during raids on the homes of rowdy elements, the Police thoroughly assessed their activities, sources of income and social circles. The operation was carried out with Court permission and given the prevailing sensitive atmosphere, including dissent over the Waqf Amendment Act and the upcoming Dasara festival.

The detained individuals were made to sign written undertakings pledging not to misuse the prevailing situation to incite communal disharmony or exploit religious sentiments.

Further, the Police warned of stern legal action against anyone attempting to create unrest by circulating fake videos of violence or arson, falsely claiming they depict incidents from Mysuru city or district.

Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraju (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic) issued the warning, stressing the importance of sharing only verified and factual information. They said the Police’s social media monitoring team is actively tracking misinformation and those spreading false content will face stringent legal consequences.