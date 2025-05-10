High alert in Mysuru amidst Operation Sindoor escalation

May 10, 2025

Mysuru: With tensions mounting between India and Pakistan amid continued missile strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ security across Mysuru has been significantly heightened. Sensitive installations, including the Mysore Airport and city transit hubs such as the Railway and bus stations, are on high alert.

The Union Home Ministry has directed all States and Union Territories to step up security at vulnerable points, particularly critical infrastructure, to guard against possible retaliatory actions by Pakistan.

“While Mysuru lacks major strategic installations within city limits, we are strictly enforcing security protocols at the Mysore Airport, especially for passengers arriving and departing,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning.

Given Mysuru’s importance as a transit point connecting Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, heightened vigilance is in place along roads and Railway lines. “We’re monitoring interState borders closely, particularly for the movement of sensitive materials that could be used to incite local disturbances. Also, places of worship are being watched by dedicated teams, and they have been given route maps for strict surveillance,” he added.

Central coordination, local readiness: Certain locations in Mysuru fall under the watch of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local Police are working in close coordination with Central Paramilitary Units and civil administration to maintain security.

Mysuru district’s security measures are aligned with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) framework. Civil Defence personnel, Home Guards and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have been placed on standby to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Combating misinformation: Authorities are also closely monitoring anti-national propaganda on social and digital media platforms. Coordination with Central intelligence agencies is ongoing to track and act against those spreading misinformation.

“We are ensuring timely and verified dissemination of information to prevent fear-mongering and curb the spread of rumours. Strengthening communication and public awareness is key to maintaining calm,” the DCP said.