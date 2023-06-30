Fort wall of Mysore Palace restored

June 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The restoration works of the part of the fort wall of Mysore Palace has been completed. Following copious rainfall in the city last year, seven foot tall fort wall to the left of Kote Maramma Temple towards Varaha Gate had collapsed 20 metre wide on Oct. 18, 2022. The restoration works were launched on Oct. 25 and have been completed recently.

Taking into cognisance the heritage significance of the structure, Mysore Palace Board had called for an e-tender for the repair works. The dilapidated condition of fort wall had been identified in three places, totalling 50 metres length and the tender had been invited at an estimated cost of Rs. 39.6 lakh. The wall is restored using the construction materials like lime, mortar and stone to redo the structure.

The 25 ft. tall fort around the Palace was built for the safety and security during the princely rule. However, owing to lack of maintenance the structure has turned weak at places. Even when the part of the fort wall caved in, heritage lovers in the city had expressed grave concern, with several such structures in various parts of the city standing in pathetic condition waiting for the attention of authorities concerned.