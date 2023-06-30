Srirama Park, an eyesore at Goddess Saraswathi’s Puram

June 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Heaps of waste, mounds of mud, fallen tree branches left uncleared, an insecure gate, foul-smelling toilets, inadequate lighting and poor hygiene — these are some of the unpleasant sights that greet visitors at the ‘Srirama’ Park, situated between 5th Main Road and 2nd Cross in Saraswathipuram, falling under MCC Ward 21.

Previously, the efforts of the former Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra to secure Rs.50 lakh for park development did not yield significant results. The park continues to suffer from neglect, including poor maintenance and accumulation of waste, indicating negligence on the part of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities.

Located in a prominent area of Saraswathipuram, the park features a library. Unfortunately, the stench emanating from the park’s toilets deters visitors from exploring the area. However, the library serves as a valuable resource for nearby college students who frequent it to update their knowledge.

Regrettably, the park lacks a drinking water facility, disappointing walkers and other visitors. Adding to their woes is a large pile of uncleared waste. Many residents around the park complain that it has become a haven for illegal and immoral activities, evident from the presence of liquor bottles, plastic food packets, and other debris scattered throughout the park.

Despite its ample inner space, visitors avoid utilising it due to unhygienic conditions.

The park boasts children’s play facilities, but due to poor maintenance, many of them have fallen into disuse, disappointing the children.

Numerous complaints regarding the park’s dismal state have been lodged with the MCC authorities by visitors and nearby residents, but no action has been taken to address the issues. Frustrated with the lethargic response from the MCC, park users have warned that they may stage a protest.

Residents peeved as a good park is neglected

Anantaraju Surya, an AAP leader, expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress in beautifying the park since development work began five years ago. He emphasised that complaints have been lodged with the MCC Commissioner and other authorities but in vain.

B.C. Vikas, an aspirant for Civil Services, highlighted the park’s importance as a library frequented by students and competitive exam candidates. He pointed out the lack of drinking water and toilet facilities, urging the authorities to address these issues and appoint a permanent watchman to ensure round-the-clock security in the park.

Jhansi, a local resident, identified park’s lack of hygiene as the most significant problem. She felt the need for user-friendly toilets, particularly for women who face more inconvenience due to poorly maintained facilities. She appealed to the authorities to expedite the ongoing works and make the park more useful to its visitors.

Corporator blames officials

Reacting to the filthy nature of the park, MCC Ward 21 Corporator C. Vedavathi said that over Rs. 42 lakh has been allocated for the park development including the construction of an interlock, gazebo and landscaping.

“The works got delayed due to sprinkler system work. However, the landscaping work has now commenced. A separate committee will be formed for the park’s maintenance. Regarding stinking toilets, I have repeatedly asked officers and engineers but they have not responded properly. It has been decided to outsource the management of the rest rooms,” she said.

“Due to the constant change in officials, the progress of the landscaping work has been affected. After making several requests, the Mayor has consented the fund allocation,” Vedavathi added.

MCC Zone-4 Engineer Siddaramegowda explained that previously, Rs.1 crore was allocated for park development, including the construction of a roundabout and a road in the vicinity.

Out of this amount, Rs. 50 lakh has been utilised for the construction of a circle and the road from JSS educational institutions to Kukkarahalli Lake.

The remaining Rs.50 lakh is being used for the development of Srirama Park, encompassing the laying of interlocking tiles, construction of a Mantapa, installation of sprinklers and establishment of a grass lawn. He added that all the work will be completed within a month.