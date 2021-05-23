COVID Care Centres in all Assembly segments

May 23, 2021

Zone-wise Care Centres on cards; MCC calls for door-to-door survey volunteers

Mysore/Mysuru: In another effort towards decentralisation of COVID management, the Mysuru District Administration is setting up COVID Care Centres (CCCs) in all the Assembly constituencies and also in Zones for more localised management. Though the taluks of Mysuru have 18 CCCs, there is no dedicated CCC within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

Though a full-fledged CCC has been established at the Academic Bhavan of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) near Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, it is outside the MCC limits and the CCC admits all patients even from city and taluks.

At a meeting held yesterday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri asked MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag to open CCCs in all the three Assembly Constituencies — Chamaraja, Narasimharaja and Krishnaraja — and if possible open Zone-wise CCCs.

She asked the Corporation to do door-to-door survey thoroughly so that all symptomatic cases are identified and all Urban Primary Health Centres, Corporation Health Officers and all Corporation staff, along with ASHA and Anganwadi workers and volunteers, must participate in this door-to-door survey. The DC directed them to complete the survey by the end of this month as early screening of all is essential to control the pandemic.

Even in taluks, all the door-to-door survey must be completed on the lines of Pulse Polio campaign. This will help in early detection and also identification of symptomatic people and treatment, the DC said.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that the Corporation has already called for ward-level volunteers for the door-to-door survey. The volunteers have to be with ward-level teams and do basic testing of temperature and oxygen levels of public. Before the volunteers get on to the field, vaccination will be done, she informed.

In rural areas, the CCCs will be opened at hobli levels and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO Yogesh has been put in charge of this. He said that in the existing CCCs in taluks, there are over 2,000 beds and of them, 1,400 are occupied. “We are ready to open CCCs in all hoblis and necessary arrangements for food and medicare are being made. We are in contact with all the 366 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Mysuru district and guidelines are being issued to prevent the disease spread in rural areas,” he told Star of Mysore.

At each village, a Task Force has been formed comprising the Panchayat President, Vice-President, Members, Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), Village Accountants (VAs), Health Workers, ASHA workers and volunteers and whoever tests positive are being shifted to CCCs and more serious cases are being referred to the District War Room so that they can be hospitalised. If an entire family is infected, they will be advised for home isolation where essentials are provided at their doorsteps and if one or two members of the family contract the disease, they will be sent to the nearest CCC in order to prevent further spread of the disease, he said.