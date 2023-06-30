Devotees throng Hill temple on second Ashada Friday too

June 30, 2023

Goddess Chamundeshwari idol decorated with ‘Simha Vahini’ alankara

Mysore/Mysuru: Just like the first Ashada Friday last week, the second Ashada Friday too drew a large number of devotees to Chamundeshwari Hill temple this morning.

Goddess Chamundeshwari was adorned with ‘Simha Vahini’ alankara (Goddess Chamundeshwari seated on the back of a Lion), which was a visual treat for devotees. Last week, the deity was adorned with ‘Nagalakshmi’ alankara.

Pujas and rituals atop the Hill temple began as early as 3.30 am and went on for two hours, following which the temple was opened for devotees at 5.30 am.

Devotees who arrived at the Hill top in free KSRTC buses and also by climbing steps, stood in a queue since early morning to have the blessings of the deity on an auspicious day in the Ashada month for Hindus. KSRTC began its operation of free buses from Lalitha Mahal helipad grounds as early as 4 am.

As is the norm for Ashada Fridays, there was no entry for private vehicles and devotees had to take the free KSRTC bus service to reach the Hill temple.

There was direct entry for elderly devotees aged over 65 years and they were allowed through the Rs.50 ticket counter, without having to stand in long queues. The temple authorities had deployed battery operated vehicles atop the Hill for the convenience of senior citizens.

A good number of devotees were seen climbing the Hill steps since early morning.

Coimbatore-based Durga agencies sponsored the Anna Dasoha today with morning breakfast (Uppittu, Kesri baath, Pongal and Bonda), lunch (Anna Sambar, Rasam, Palya, Kosambari, Veg Palav, Pakoda and Chitranna) and dinner later this evening.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements.

Third Ashada Friday falls on July 7, Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on July 10, fourth and last Ashada Friday on July 14.