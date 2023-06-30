Devotees throng Hill temple on second Ashada Friday too
News

Devotees throng Hill temple on second Ashada Friday too

June 30, 2023

Goddess Chamundeshwari idol decorated with ‘Simha Vahini’ alankara

Mysore/Mysuru: Just like the first Ashada Friday last week, the second Ashada Friday too drew a large number of devotees to Chamundeshwari Hill temple this morning.

Goddess Chamundeshwari was adorned with ‘Simha Vahini’ alankara (Goddess Chamundeshwari seated on the back of a Lion), which was a visual treat for devotees. Last week, the deity was adorned with ‘Nagalakshmi’ alankara.

Pujas and rituals atop the Hill temple began as early as 3.30 am and went on for two hours, following which the temple was opened for devotees at 5.30 am.

Devotees who arrived at the Hill top in free KSRTC buses and also by climbing steps, stood in a queue since early morning to have the blessings of the deity on an auspicious day in the Ashada month for Hindus. KSRTC began its operation of free buses from Lalitha Mahal helipad grounds  as early as 4 am.

As is the norm for Ashada Fridays, there was no entry for private vehicles and devotees had to take the free KSRTC bus service to reach the Hill temple.

There was direct entry for elderly devotees aged over 65 years and they were allowed through the Rs.50 ticket counter, without having to stand in long queues. The temple authorities had deployed battery operated vehicles atop the Hill for the convenience of senior citizens.

A good number of devotees were seen climbing the Hill steps since early morning.

Coimbatore-based Durga agencies sponsored the Anna Dasoha today with morning breakfast (Uppittu, Kesri baath, Pongal and Bonda), lunch (Anna Sambar,  Rasam, Palya, Kosambari, Veg Palav, Pakoda and Chitranna) and dinner later this evening.

READ ALSO  Deve Gowda couple takes part in Chandika Homa at Chamundi Hill

 Police had made elaborate security arrangements.

Third Ashada Friday falls on July 7, Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on July 10, fourth and last Ashada Friday on July 14.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching