To avoid risk on Expressway, motorists take service road

June 30, 2023

Rise in number of fatal accidents, toll charges on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway force vehicle users to opt for a safe journey

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Access-Controlled 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is turning into a risky experience, not just for the lives, but also for the wallet, travellers have been opting for a safe way on the service road.

Ever since the Expressway was opened in March, there have been a surge in the rate of accidents irrespective of fatal and non-fatal claiming several lives. The recent hike in toll from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta section has been denting the wallet of owners/ drivers of four-wheelers and other types of vehicles, who have been taking the service road only to avoid paying the hefty toll that differs according to the type of vehicles.

Now, the toll is being collected at the Toll Plaza in Kaniminike near Bidadi coming under Bengaluru Urban limits and Sheshagirihalli near Ramanagara on the Expressway. If one has the digital payment method through FASTag, the toll charged for one-way journey is Rs. 165 or have to shell double the amount of Rs. 330 for paying by cash. This tariff is applicable for cars, jeeps and vans, while it exceeds Rs.1,000 for heavy motor vehicles like buses and trucks. Fed up of paying such a huge amount for the toll, some of the vehicle users have been playing smart by driving on the service road.

Barring a few vehicles that pass through the Toll Plaza near Bidadi, there has been a gradual decline in the density of vehicles on the Expressway, turning service road into a busy lane.

If the Toll Booth near Ganangur in Srirangapatna taluk on the Expressway also starts functioning from July 1, those driving towards Bengaluru from Mysuru side also should have to pay Rs. 155 for one-way journey and Rs. 235 for return journey same day.

Now, the entry and exit have been provided from the main carriageway on Expressway to service road at several junctions. Once the Toll Plaza near Srirangapatna starts functioning, it is said that the entry and exit towards service road will be restricted, forcing the people to take Expressway.

But the service road also has advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is for those who prefer to use the road to avoid the hefty toll for using Expressway. The disadvantage is the traffic congestion that will increase in the coming days, with the road being narrow with not much space to hold the vehicles.

As a safety measure, road humps have been built near the underpasses connecting the service road. But, still the threat of accidents looms large with the spurt in traffic, with those travelling to Srirangapatna, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagara and Maddur still opting for service road, except for those travelling directly to Mysuru and Bengaluru.