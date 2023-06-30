Target set to plant 1.43 lakh saplings in Mysuru: DC

June 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra has given a call to the Officers of all the Departments to join hands for the success of 1.43 lakh saplings plantation drive planned by District Vanamahotsava Committee from July 1 to 7 in the district.

The DC issued the instructions to officials during a Google Meet with the Officers of various Departments held on Wednesday (June 28). The Officers were told to work for the success of the initiative towards conservation of environment by involving various organisations in the district.

The Officers during the meeting also gave a list of number of saplings that would be planted by respective Departments.

The Office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat will be planting 1.28 lakh saplings, Superintendent of Police (SP) Office – 803 saplings, Child Development Planning Officer (CDPO), Periyapatna – 697 saplings, Child Development Planning Office, Mysuru rural -923 saplings, Social Welfare Department – 3,000 saplings and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) – 5,000 saplings to mention a few among several other Departments.

DCF Dr. Basavaraj said ‘Saplings of different sizes are available at all the taluk nurseries and the farmers and public can buy them in concession rate. If the farmers plant them under Krishi Aranya Prothsaha Yojane in their agricultural fields, they will be given incentive of Rs. 35 for the surviving saplings, post evaluation after one year, Rs. 40 in the second year and Rs. 50 in the third year. Everybody should cooperate to maintain global temperature and conservation of environment.’