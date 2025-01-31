Restore Kacheguda-Mysuru Express train timings: MGP

January 31, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), a prominent consumer advocacy group, has raised concerns over the revised time-table of Train No. 12785 Kacheguda–Mysuru Express, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The MGP has urged South Western Railway (SWR) to restore the train’s original schedule, citing severe inconvenience to passengers.

The Kacheguda–Mysuru Express, a vital link between Mysuru and Hyderabad, has seen a significant increase in travel time under the new schedule. The journey from Mandya to Mysuru Junction, which previously took 1 hour 30 minutes, now takes 2 hours 25 minutes, pushing the train’s arrival at Mysuru Junction from 9.30 am to 10.20 am. Additionally, the Bengaluru–Mysuru stretch now takes 3 hours 50 minutes instead of 2 hours 55 minutes earlier.

MGP has suggested a practical solution — shifting the empty rake of Train No. 12785/86 to Ashokapuram Railway Station, located just 5 km from Mysuru Junction. This adjustment, they argue, could help reinstate the original schedule without affecting train operations.

While voicing its concerns, MGP has also appreciated SWR Mysuru Division’s decision to swap the departure times of Train No. 12610 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Inter-city Express and Train No. 16217 Mysuru-Sai Nagar Shirdi Express.

The change, implemented on MGP’s request, benefits IT professionals and daily commuters travelling to Bengaluru’s Whitefield and nearby areas. MGP has urged SWR to extend the same passenger-first approach by revising the Kacheguda–Mysuru Express timings and ensuring a hassle-free journey for travellers.