Man ends life at Bettadapura

January 31, 2025

Leaders warn of massive protest, demand compensation to family of deceased

Periyapatna: A 37-year-old man, who had reportedly consumed poison about four days ago following alleged harassment from microfinance companies and admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, has breathed his last at the hospital.

The deceased is Subramanya, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk.

Deceased’s wife Bhavya, speaking to SOM said that her husband had pledged the house with a private finance company and had taken a loan of Rs. 9 lakh but the representatives of the finance company were harassing him daily to repay the loan amount.

She further said that some private finance companies had seized a few houses in the neighbourhood and her husband fearing that the finance company will also seize his house rendering his family members homeless, her husband Subramanya committed suicide.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders Shafi Ahmed and Kunmar said that harassment from microfinance companies should be stopped and added that these microfinance companies provide loans to people in rural regions and later put pressure on those who have taken loan for repayment besides putting locks to houses resulting in many leaving the village out of fear.

Stating that the Karnataka Government should put brakes on the menace caused by microfinance companies, they warned of staging a massive protest if the State Government fails to take action.

ZP former member K.S. Manjunath, Gram Panchayat member Girigowda, Taluk Panchayat former member Lakshmanagowda, Santosh, Yogeshgowda, Prabha, Adarsh, Venkatesh and others demanded compensation to the family of deceased Subramanya of Bettadapura.