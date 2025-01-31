Jayalalithaa’s seized valuables to be handed over to TN Government
News

Jayalalithaa’s seized valuables to be handed over to TN Government

January 31, 2025

Bengaluru:  A Bengaluru Special Court has fixed Feb. 14 and 15 to hand over the seized valuables and properties of former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa in connection with a disproportionate assets case against her to the Tamil Nadu Government.

Judge H.A. Mohan, who passed the order on Wednesday, fixed the dates to hand over the valuables to the Tamil Nadu Government. The High Court (HC) had recently dismissed an appeal filed by legal heirs of Jayalalithaa — J. Deepak and J. Deepa — claiming rights over the confiscated valuables and properties.

On Feb. 19, 2024, the Special Court fixed the date to return the valuables, gold and diamond jewellery and directed the Tamil Nadu Government to depute authorised officers on March 6 and 7, 2024, to take them over. Meanwhile, the duo had filed an appeal against the Special Court’s order before the HC.

A Single Judge of the HC stayed the order of the Special Court on March 5, 2024, a day before the process of handing over the properties and valuables was to be held.

Now, in view of the dismissal of the appeal, the Special Court has fixed the dates to hand over the valuables to the Tamil Nadu Government.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching