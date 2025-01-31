Jayalalithaa’s seized valuables to be handed over to TN Government

January 31, 2025

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Special Court has fixed Feb. 14 and 15 to hand over the seized valuables and properties of former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa in connection with a disproportionate assets case against her to the Tamil Nadu Government.

Judge H.A. Mohan, who passed the order on Wednesday, fixed the dates to hand over the valuables to the Tamil Nadu Government. The High Court (HC) had recently dismissed an appeal filed by legal heirs of Jayalalithaa — J. Deepak and J. Deepa — claiming rights over the confiscated valuables and properties.

On Feb. 19, 2024, the Special Court fixed the date to return the valuables, gold and diamond jewellery and directed the Tamil Nadu Government to depute authorised officers on March 6 and 7, 2024, to take them over. Meanwhile, the duo had filed an appeal against the Special Court’s order before the HC.

A Single Judge of the HC stayed the order of the Special Court on March 5, 2024, a day before the process of handing over the properties and valuables was to be held.

Now, in view of the dismissal of the appeal, the Special Court has fixed the dates to hand over the valuables to the Tamil Nadu Government.