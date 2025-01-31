Global Fund Team visits Adithya Adhikari Hospital in Gokulam

January 31, 2025

To enhance Paediatric Tuberculosis treatment through private partnerships

Mysuru: A team from the Global Fund visited Adithya Adhikari Hospital in Gokulam here on Jan. 27 to explore potential collaborations aimed at enhancing Paediatric Tuberculosis (TB) treatment through the engagement of private Paediatricians.

The visit was part of the “Integrated Paediatric TB and Technology-Enabled Active Case Finding” Project under SVYM (Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement) and SAATHII (Solidarity and Action Against The HIV Infection in India), which seeks to expand access to high-quality Paediatric TB services for patients in private healthcare system across select districts in Karnataka.

The discussions centred around how private healthcare providers can contribute to strengthening Paediatric TB care in the region. The team explored potential partnerships between Adithya Hospital and SVYM to extend the reach of TB services, especially for those utilising private healthcare options.

A key outcome of this visit was an agreement to formalise and document the charges for critical services such as Chest X-rays (CXR), Gastric Aspirates (GA) and other medical procedures. These charges will be clearly outlined in an addendum to Non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the involved parties.

Key participants in the discussion included: Ms. Noemie Restrepo – Disease Fund Manager, TB, Global Fund; Ms. Julia Schwank – Senior Programme Officer, Global Fund; Ms. Caroline Mubangizi – Health Product Management Specialist, Global Fund; Ms. Jessica Patera – Disease Fund Manager, HIV, Global Fund; Dr. Anil – Deputy Director, TB Department; Dr. Sathish – Country Director, SAATHII; Dr. Chandrashekar – Director, Adithya Adhikari Hospital; Dr. Archana C. Rao – Director, Adithya Adhikari Hospital; Dr. Shyam Sarvoday – Paediatrician, Adithya Adhikari Hospital; Dr. Suraj Upadya – Paediatrician, Adithya Adhikari Hospital; Dr Sarika Prasad, – Paediatrician, Adithya Adhikari Hospital; Dr. Karun Sandeep – SAATHII; Dr. Deepak Murthy – State Director, SVYM; Dr. K.S. Neethu – State Technical Manager, SVYM; Bhanu Bhethala – State Programme Specialist, SVYM; Mahadev – NTEP (National TB Elimination Programme), Mysuru; Channegowda – NTEP, Mysuru and Krishna – District Programme Manager, SVYM.

“This visit marks a crucial step in building stronger partnerships to improve Paediatric TB care in Karnataka,” said Dr. Chandrashekar.

“Through these collaborative efforts, the Global Fund, local healthcare institutions and organisations like SVYM are working together to enhance access to life-saving TB services for children in the region,” added Dr. Archana Rao.