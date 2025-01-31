Online campaign to ban feeding stray dogs at Lake
January 31, 2025

Mysuru: An online signature campaign to ban feeding of stray dogs and pigeons at Kukkarahalli Lake and other public spaces in city has been started on www.change.org (https://www.change.org/p/ban-feeding-stray-dogs-and-pigeons-in-kukkarahalli-lake).

The online petition started by S. Madhukesh on Jan. 27 to Mysuru City Corporation and University of Mysore states that feeding activities have inadvertently led stray dogs to become a public nuisance, with numerous reports of attacks on pedestrians, especially children. Also, the stray dogs are found killing rare migratory birds at Kukkarahalli Lake.

Moreover, the issue also extends to the feeding of pigeons in public spaces. Pigeons have been linked to causing respiratory health issues for individuals exposed to their feathers and droppings. The World Health Organisation (WHO) cites studies where pigeon droppings have been confirmed as a source of bacteria causing infections in humans.

By limiting or prohibiting the feeding of these animals in public spaces, one can significantly lessen the health risks and safety threats imposed by these strays without harming them. Local municipalities can take care of them by providing designated feeding stations and arranging for their care, vaccination and sterilisation.

This online petition aims to involve the Government to take effective measures to protect the public while also ensuring the welfare of these animals.

