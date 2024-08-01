Revenue Minister inspects rain damage

August 1, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah to visit Kodagu tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, along with District In-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju, Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda, and Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja visited Athuru, Guddehosuru, Theppadakandi and other villages affected by landslides. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to expedite the release of compensation to the victims.

Speaking to media, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda noted that Kodagu had experienced above-average rainfall, resulting in significant losses for farmers. He added that Deputy Commissioner has been directed to submit a damage report, after which compensation will be issued promptly.

Krishna Byre Gowda also mentioned that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conference with District Ministers and DCs from rain-affected districts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence personnel are on standby to act swiftly in emergencies.