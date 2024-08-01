Revenue Minister inspects rain damage
News

Revenue Minister inspects rain damage

August 1, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah to visit Kodagu tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, along with District In-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju, Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda, and Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja visited Athuru, Guddehosuru, Theppadakandi and other villages affected by landslides. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to expedite the release of compensation to the victims.

Speaking to media, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda noted that Kodagu had experienced above-average rainfall, resulting in significant losses for farmers. He added that Deputy Commissioner has been directed to submit a damage report, after which compensation will be issued promptly.

Krishna Byre Gowda also mentioned that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conference with District Ministers and DCs from rain-affected districts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence personnel are on standby to act swiftly in emergencies.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching